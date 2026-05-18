Trump creates fund of more than $1.7 billion to compensate victims of Biden's 'lawfare'

Published by Carlos Dominguez 18 de mayo, 2026

The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on Monday the creation of a $1.7 billion fund aimed at compensating political allies persecuted during the Biden Administration.

The fund, called the "Fund Against the Instrumentalization of Justice," is part of an out-of-court settlement in which President Trump withdraws a lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in which he claimed $10 billion in damages.

According to the DOJ, Trump, his sons Eric and Donald Trump Jr., and the Trump Organization had sued the IRS in federal court in Florida for illegally leaking their tax returns. A former IRS contractor pleaded guilty in 2023 to leaking Trump's returns and other Americans to the press, and was sentenced to five years in prison.

Redress for judicial war victims

The current acting attorney general, Todd Blanche, will be in charge of appointing the five members who will make up the committee responsible for administering the fund.

In an official statement, the prosecutor noted, "The machinery of government should never be used as a weapon against any American. It is the intention of this Department to correct the mistakes made in the past and ensure that this never happens again."

Blanche added that the fund will establish "a legal process so that victims of judicial warfare and the instrumentality of justice are heard and obtain redress."