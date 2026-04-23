Trump rules out rush for an agreement with Iran: 'The blockade scares them more than the bombings'

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 22 de abril, 2026

President Donald Trump reaffirmed Wednesday that his administration has "no time pressure" to finalize a new deal with Iran or to set a date for the resumption of talks, after negotiations stalled on April 12.

In an interview granted to Martha MacCallum of Fox News, the president clarified that the absolute priority is to obtain terms favorable to the interests of American citizens, dismissing any urgency based on political calendars.

Likewise, Trump took the opportunity to deny reports suggesting that the extension of the ceasefire with Iran had a term of just three to five days. According to the president, such information was "false," confirming that the extension has an indefinite character while the next steps are evaluated.

The effectiveness of the economic blockade versus the military option.

Trump stressed that the strategy of economic asphyxiation is proving to be a much more powerful pressure tool than the use of conventional force. According to the president, the impact of the siege on the energy infrastructure is the greatest fear of the Tehran regime.

"The blockade scares them even more than bombing," the president declared. "They have been bombed for years, but they hate the blockade, he said.

The president emphasized the technical and financial consequences of crippling Iranian crude oil production. "Once those wells go down, sometimes they go down for good," Trump warned, stressing that the administration is looking for a solid outcome and not a quick way out, he said.

No election deadlines and vigilance in the Strait of Hormuz.

Despite speculation from Democratic quarters and analysts linking the timing of the war to the upcoming midterm elections, the president assured that his foreign policy is guided strictly by outcomes and not domestic politics.

"People say I want to end it because of the midterm elections; that's not true," Trump said, adding that his team seeks to "get a good deal for the American people."

Regarding the recent incidents in the Strait of Hormuz, where ships were attacked and captured by Iranian forces on Wednesday, the president clarified that US sovereignty was not directly violated. "They were not American ships," he specified, although he stressed that he will keep a close watch on the situation in this key commercial artery.

Finally, Trump referred to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghachi, whom he described as a smart man. The president expressed his expectation that the official "will still be there when the talks resume again," leaving the door open to diplomacy, but under the strict conditions of the White House.