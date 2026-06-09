Vance refers case of alleged Minnesota fraud involving Walz and Ellison to DOJ

Published by Carlos Dominguez 9 de junio, 2026

Vice President JD Vance announced that he has asked the Department of Justice (DOJ) to conduct a criminal investigation into possible fraud in federally funded social services programs in Minnesota. Gov. Tim Walz and the state Attorney General Keith Ellison would be implicated in the investigation.

During his appearance on Fox News' "Jesse Watters Primetime," Vance revealed that, just before the interview, he had formally referred the case to the fraud division the DOJ. "We're not going to do what theBiden Administration did, which made judgments before we knew all the facts," he stated.

Whistleblowers silenced and accused of racism

A report by the House Oversight Committee found that Minnesota state officials, including Walz and Ellison, were alerted to irregularities in the use of public funds but did not take sufficient action to stop them. Among the reasons cited were fear of lawsuits and being accused of discrimination.

Vance especially highlighted concerns about how internal whistleblowers were treated: "But what worries me most about all of this, Jesse, is that there were people inside Gov. Walz's office who were saying, 'You know what, this looks like fraud. It looks like these illegal Somali immigrants are doing something very shady.' And then there were others who would silence them, who would silence these whistleblowers and say, 'You're a racist or a xenophobe for asking where the taxpayer money is going,'" he continued.

Threat of criminal action against Walz and Ellison

The vice president, who leads the White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, emphasized that the team will thoroughly investigate whether the facts constitute crimes and, if so, will proceed with the corresponding sanctions.

"Minnesota state officials are not above the law. If they facilitated fraud, lied under oath or intimidated whistleblowers, they will face justice," Vance later wrote on his X account.