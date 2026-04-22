LIVE | Shots fired and ships held up: Several vessels report incidents with the Revolutionary Guards while trying to cross the Strait of Hormuz

Published by Israel Duro 22 de abril, 2026

The indefinite extension of the ceasefire by Donald Trump has shifted the real war to one of numbers over the actual impact of the blockade on Iranian ports. While the U.S. president claims the Gulf country's economy is suffering heavily, Tehran claims that, so far, it has not affected basic supplies.

Meanwhile, stress in the strait continues unabated for ships and sailors held up by the conflict. A container ship alerted that it had been shot at by a Revolutionary Guards speedboat and a second cargo ship was being held after attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz.

In the meantime, oil prices are slightly changed. After falling during the Asian trading day, after the announcement that the attacks would not be resumed immediately, it resumed its upward trend at the start of the European trading day due to the instability in the area.

Times are in Eastern Time (ET).

06:57 am Revolutionary Guards confirm they are holding two cargo ships in the Strait of Hormuz 12:57 22/04/2026 13:56 22/04/2026 The Revolutionary Guards, Iran's ideological army, claimed Wednesday that its naval forces intercepted two ships attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz and led them into the Islamic Republic’s territorial waters.



"The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps naval force identified and detained two offending ships in the Strait of Hormuz this morning," the ideological army said in a statement.



"The two offending vessels (...) were seized by the IRGC and directed to the Iranian coast," it added.

06:11 am Vance will not travel to Pakistan 12:41 22/04/2026 13:56 22/04/2026 U.S. Vice President JD Vance will not travel to Pakistan, where negotiations with Iran were initially planned, the White House announced.



Tehran had already made known its intention not to send a delegation to the second round of dialogue.

05:34 am China rejects Trump's accusations that it is militarily aiding Iran 12:34 22/04/2026 13:56 22/04/2026 China assured Wednesday that it sets an example in terms of respecting its international obligations, in response to statements by Donald Trump, who hinted that Beijing may have helped Iran reconstitute its weaponry.



Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun noted that "as a responsible great power, China has always set an example by fulfilling its international obligations."



China is a strategic trading partner of Iran, as more than 80% of Iranian oil exports were destined for China before the war, according to analyst firm Kpler.

05:10 am Iran downplays impact of U.S. blockade 12:31 22/04/2026 13:56 22/04/2026 Iran's agriculture minister, Qolamreza Nouri, said the naval blockade the country has been subjected to by the United States has had minimal impact on its ability to supply commodities and food.





"Despite the U.S. naval blockade, we have no problem supplying basic commodities and food because, due to the size of the country, it is possible to import from different borders," the official said Tuesday.



"About 85% of agricultural and staple products are produced in the country, so national food security is guaranteed," he added, according to the official IRNA news agency.

04:27 am Israeli foreign minister urges "working together" against Hezbollah 11:47 22/04/2026 13:56 22/04/2026 Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar on Wednesday urged the Lebanese government to collaborate with Israel to confront the pro-Iranian Islamist terrorist group Hezbollah, ahead of the resumption of talks between the two countries in Washington.



"Direct talks between Israel and Lebanon will resume tomorrow in Washington D.C. I appeal to the government of Lebanon: Let us work together against the terrorist state that Hezbollah has built on your territory," Saar said in a speech to diplomats during an event commemorating the 78th anniversary of Israel's independence.





"This cooperation is necessary for you even more than for us. It requires moral clarity and the courage to take risks. But there is no real alternative to guarantee a future of peace for you and for us," he added.

03:44 am A second cargo is held up in the Strait of Hormuz after being shot several times 11:44 22/04/2026 13:56 22/04/2026 UKMTO reported a second incident in the Strait of Hormuz within hours. This time, the casualty was a cargo ship leaving the sea passage. The vessel, located about 14 kilometers off the Iranian coast "reported having received gunfire and is currently immobilized at sea," the agency reported.



This ship was identified by Vanguard Tech as the container ship Euphoria, with Panamanian flag. According to the Marinetraffic site, it was headed for the Saudi port of Jeddah, coming from Jebel Ali, in the United Arab Emirates.



03:10 am Revolutionary Guards speedboat opens fire on Liberian-flagged container ship 11:40 22/04/2026 13:56 22/04/2026 A container ship was attacked by an Iranian patrol boat on Wednesday off the coast of Oman, which caused damage but left no casualties, British maritime safety agency UKMTO reported.



The cargo ship, which was 15 nautical miles (about 28 kilometers) off Oman, "was boarded by a Revolutionary Guards Corps gunboat, without prior radio warning, which subsequently opened fire on the vessel causing significant damage to the wheelhouse," the UKMTO reported.



The agency added that "no fires or environmental impacts have been reported" and that the crew is "safe and sound.” According to intelligence firm Vanguard Tech, it is a Liberian-flagged vessel, "which had been reported to have permission to cross the Strait of Hormuz."



For its part, Iran's Tasnim news agency stated that the ship had "ignored the warnings of the Iranian armed forces."



02:38 am Iran hangs man accused of links to Mossad 11:38 22/04/2026 13:56 22/04/2026 Iran executed by hanging Wednesday a man convicted of links to Israel's Mossad spy agency, the judiciary said, in the latest wave of executions amid the war against Israel and the United States.





"Mehdi Farid (....) was hanged this morning for his extensive cooperation with the Mosad terrorist espionage service, after the case was examined and the final verdict approved," the judiciary's Mizan Web site stated.



It was not initially clear when Farid was arrested or when he was tried, but the court found him guilty of "intelligence cooperation and spying for the Zionist regime."