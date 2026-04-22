NATO fighter jets intercept Russian military aircraft flying over the Baltic Sea

Published by Williams Perdomo 22 de abril, 2026

Officials reported that NATO aircraft intercepted Russian strategic bombers and fighter jets flying over the Baltic Sea on Monday. It was also a demonstration of air power on the alliance's eastern flank.

French Rafale fighter jets took off from an air base in Lithuania, where they are deployed as part of NATO's air surveillance mission that has been in place for years.

The aircraft, equipped with air-to-air missiles, operated alongside aircraft from Sweden, Finland, Poland, Denmark and Romania with the aim of monitoring and supervising Russian air activity, the French detachment said.

According to a statement obtained by CBS, the Russian operation was composed of two Tu-22M3 supersonic bombers and about ten fighters—between SU-30s and SU-35s—which relieved each other in escort duties to protect these larger strategic aircraft.