With Trump's endorsement, Lindsey Graham seeks to avoid a runoff in South Carolina

Published by Joaquín Núñez 8 de junio, 2026

Donald Trump backed Lindsey Graham before the primary in South Carolina. The president reiterated his support for the senator a day before the June 9 election, in which Graham faces businessman Mark Lynch.

Unlike in previous years, Graham faces an internal challenge that could at least force him to contest a runoff. It is Lynch, a businessman who presents himself as a more representative option of the MAGA movement. His candidacy has the backing of Republican figures once close to Trump, such as Michael Flynn, Joe Kent and Paul Dans, one of the main drivers of Project 2025 and a former candidate in this election.

"Lindsey has been a wonderful friend, and has always been there when I needed him. As the Chair of the Senate Budget Committee, Lindsey is fighting tirelessly to Grow the Economy, Lower Taxes, Cut Regulations, and Eliminate Government Waste," the president wrote on his Truth Social account.

"Lindsey Graham has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Re-Election. Election Day is Tuesday, June 9th. GET OUT AND VOTE FOR LINDSEY — HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!" he added.

Graham arrived in the Senate in 2003, succeeding historic Senator Strom Thurmond, who served until the age of 100. Since then, he has established himself as a bipartisan-leaning legislator. He currently chairs the powerful Budget Committee. In 2026, he will seek his fifth term in the Senate.

As for his relationship with Trump, while it didn't start out in the best way, he has become very close to the president over the years. In addition to being political allies, they opportunistically play golf together.

How do you vote in South Carolina?

South Carolina uses an open primary system, which means that voters do not register by party and can choose on election day whether they want to participate in the Republican or Democratic primary. This system is known as 'crossover voting.'

If no candidate exceeds 50% of the vote in the primary, the top two vote-getters advance to a runoff.

The poll that bothers Graham

The 270toWin portal's poll average shows a runoff scenario, with Graham with 49.7% of voting intention against Lynch's 28.3%.

However, the poll conducted by The Citadel is a bit more negative for the incumbent senator. Its projection shows Graham leading but by a narrower margin, 46% to 36%, a result that would leave him far short of the threshold needed to avoid a runoff.