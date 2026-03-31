DeSantis signs bill to rename Palm Beach airport after Donald J. Trump

Published by Sabrina Martin 30 de marzo, 2026

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, signed a bill authorizing the renaming of Palm Beach International Airport to honor President Donald Trump. The measure, which had already been approved by the state Legislature, provides for the facility to be officially renamed "Donald J. Trump International Airport," although the process still requires federal review.

The initiative ends a period of political debate in Tallahassee and represents a significant effort at the local level to recognize Trump, who has a longstanding relationship with Palm Beach County, where his Mar-a-Lago residence is located.

A proposal that advanced with Republican backing.

The bill, identified as House Bill 919, was introduced in January and advanced during the following weeks within the state legislative process. Concurrently, that same month, the renaming of a stretch of Southern Boulevard—a road connecting the airport to Mar-a-Lago—in honor of the president was approved.

In February, the Trump Organization filed trademark applications linked to the possible new airport name, while the proposal continued its course in the Legislature.

In the Florida Senate, the measure passed with 25 votes in favor and 11 against.