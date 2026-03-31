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DeSantis signs bill to rename Palm Beach airport after Donald J. Trump

With the governor's endorsement, the bill moves forward toward federal approval.

Ron DeSantis/

Ron DeSantis/Andrew Caballero- Reynolds / AFP

Sabrina Martin
Published by
Sabrina Martin

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, signed a bill authorizing the renaming of Palm Beach International Airport to honor President Donald Trump. The measure, which had already been approved by the state Legislature, provides for the facility to be officially renamed "Donald J. Trump International Airport," although the process still requires federal review.

The initiative ends a period of political debate in Tallahassee and represents a significant effort at the local level to recognize Trump, who has a longstanding relationship with Palm Beach County, where his Mar-a-Lago residence is located.

A proposal that advanced with Republican backing.

The bill, identified as House Bill 919, was introduced in January and advanced during the following weeks within the state legislative process. Concurrently, that same month, the renaming of a stretch of Southern Boulevard—a road connecting the airport to Mar-a-Lago—in honor of the president was approved.

In February, the Trump Organization filed trademark applications linked to the possible new airport name, while the proposal continued its course in the Legislature.

In the Florida Senate, the measure passed with 25 votes in favor and 11 against.

Rejected amendments and next steps

During the legislative discussion, several amendments were introduced but ultimately failed. These included proposals to postpone taking effect until after Trump leaves office, put the decision to a popular vote by local referendum, and prohibit any financial ties related to the name change.
With the governor's signature, the measure now advances to the Federal Aviation Administration review body, whose approval is required to formalize the change. If given the green light, state registries should reflect the new name as of July 1, while the PBI airport code will remain unchanged.

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