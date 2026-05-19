Sandy Fire Threatens Thousands of Homes Near Los Angeles

A group of firefighters prepares to fight the flames in California. AFP

Published by Diane Hernández 19 de mayo, 2026

A fire outside Los Angeles forced authorities to issue evacuation orders for some 29,000 people on Monday, with no major damage or casualties reported so far, according to AFP.

The fire dubbed 'Sandy' broke out Monday morning near Simi Valley, a residential town in Ventura County located about 60 kilometers northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Driven by strong winds, gusting up to 35 mph (55 km/h), the flames quickly spread through the hills of the region and caused thick plumes of smoke that darkened the sky.

By Monday night, they had swept more than 5.5 square kilometers, according to the CalFire fire department.

One house was destroyed, but no casualties have been reported so far.

More than 500 firefighters in the area

Some 500 firefighters have been deployed to fight the blaze. They are assisted by several airplanes and helicopters, which are discharging water and fireproofing products over the area.

An investigation was launched to determine the cause of this fire, which follows an abnormally warm winter that has dried out local vegetation.

In March, a heat wave broke temperature records for this time of year in several locations in southern California.