Mark Fuhrman, the detective who found the bloody glove and put the OJ Simpson trial in jeopardy, has died

Published by Virginia Martínez 19 de mayo, 2026

Mark Fuhrman, the former LAPD detective known for his controversial role in the O.J. Simpson case, died at age 74 in Idaho. The information was confirmed by the local coroner's office.

Lynn Acebedo, deputy chief coroner of Kootenai County, Idaho, reported that Fuhrman died May 12, according to CNN. In accordance with the county's standard policies, no details were released about the cause of death.

Fuhrman was one of the most publicized figures in the historic 1994 murder trial of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman. The former detective claimed to have found a bloody glove in Simpson's residence, considered then a key piece of evidence for the prosecution.

However, during the judicial process his credibility was seriously damaged after the defense presented recordings in which he used racist slurs, contradicting statements made under oath. The episode became one of the defining moments of the trial and fueled accusations of evidence tampering by Simpson's defense.