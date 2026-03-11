Donald Trump intensifies his dispute with Thomas Massie by endorsing his rival in Kentucky

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 11 de marzo, 2026

President Donald Trump on Tuesday publicly endorsed former Navy SEAL Ed Gallrein in his clear challenge to Republican Rep. Thomas Massie for Kentucky's 4th Congressional District, escalating a months-long feud between the president and one of his most outspoken critics within the party. Trump announced his support for Gallrein through a lengthy message posted Tuesday on Truth Social, in which he urged voters in the northern Kentucky district to rally around the military veteran and farmer as an alternative to Massie.

In his post, the president asserted that the district's voters want a change in their representation and praised the former SEAL's record, writing, "The incredible people of Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District, who want desperately to get rid of Thomas Massie, the Worst 'Republican' Congressman we have had in many years, gave us a mandate to, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! The person that will help us do the job, and do it right, is Navy SEAL, Army Ranger, Fifth Generation Kentucky Farmer, and American Hero, Captain Ed Gallrein, a true Patriot. Today, Ed, who also happens to be central casting, officially filed to run for Congress. I have heard that there are other Candidates exploring a run for this seat, but I am asking all MAGA Warriors to rally behind Captain Ed Gallrein, the Candidate who is, far and away, best positioned to DEFEAT Third Rate Congressman Thomas Massie, a Weak and Pathetic RINO from the beautiful Commonwealth of Kentucky, a place I love, and won BIG, ALL THREE TIMES."

Military history and party priorities

Similarly, Trump highlighted Gallrein's military background and business experience, presenting him as a candidate aligned with his administration's policy priorities. "A Brave Combat Veteran, Ed knows the Wisdom and Courage required to Defend our Country, Support our Military/Veterans, and Ensure PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH. He is a big fan of our recent attack on Nicolas Maduro, the Dictator of Venezuela. Additionally, as a very successful Businessman, Ed knows how to Create GREAT Jobs, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Promote MADE IN THE U.S.A., Support our Amazing Farmers and American Agriculture, Unleash American Energy Dominance, and Champion our Nation’s Golden Age." Trump wrote.

The president also assured that Gallrein would strongly support Republican priorities in Congress and contrasted him with Massie, whom he accused of standing in the way of the party's agenda. "In Congress, he will fight tirelessly to Keep our now very Secure Border, SECURE, Stop Migrant Crime, and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment. Captain Ed Gallrein has my Complete and Total Endorsement against 'Congressman' Thomas Massie — He only votes AGAINST the Republican Party, making life very easy for the Radical Left. Unlike 'lightweight' Congressman Massie, a true hater of Israel, and a totally ineffective LOSER who has failed us so badly, CAPTAIN ED GALLREIN IS A WINNER WHO WILL NOT LET KENTUCKY DOWN!" the president stressed.