Dozens of international lawmakers urge regime change in Iran

Scores of parliamentarians from around the world are calling for the toppling of the Iranian regime and rejecting any negotiations with it that would enable its survival.

A public letter, initiated by an Israeli lawmaker in the Knesset’s Christian Allies Caucus, as the war approaches its third week, was signed by more than 50 parliamentarians from Europe, Latin America and Africa, including dozens who lead Israel Allies caucuses in their respective parliaments.

Entitled International Call For A Free Iran, the March 10 letter calls for continued military action to overthrow the Iranian regime, and warns against any public calls for negotiations that risk diluting the current international leverage against the Islamic Republic.

“Democratic nations must continue to use all available diplomatic, economic, military, and multilateral channels to topple the Iranian regime,” the letter states. “Any negotiation with this regime serves only to enable its survival and the continuation of its repression against the Iranian people.”

Lawmakers from Albania, Austria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Greece, Finland Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain and Sweden were among the European signatories to the letter, along with lawmakers from Honduras, Argentina Ecuador, Venezuela, Costa Rica, Guatemala and Paraguay in Latin America as well as the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, Lesotho, Madagascar, Nigeria, South Africa and Uganda in Africa.

“There are many good forces in the free world who understand well the existential threat posed by the religious ideology of radical Islam,” said Israeli lawmaker Amit Halevi of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ruling Likud Party, who started the global lawmakers’ campaign.

“We in Israel need to strengthen the common front with them, in order to meet the mission of our generation, to defeat these sick ideas and eliminate any hold they have on the earth.”

The mix of international lawmakers who signed the letter said that regime change was essential.

“The most important thing is this regime has to end, and the end is near,” MP Andreas Minnich of the Austrian People’s Party told JNS on Thursday. “The only way to stop this regime is to change the regime, and the whole war will have been for nothing if there is no regime change.”

Minnich, who chairs the Austrian Israel Allies Caucus, said that while some Europeans, including Austrians, believe that neutrality is a good thing, “the world must understand that there is only one choice: good or evil.”

“This joint U.S-Israeli military action is critical in stopping the world’s number one supporter of terror,” said Josh Reinstein, president of the Washington, D.C.-based Israel Allies Foundation, which runs the network of scores of faith-based caucuses around the world.

“We fully back the crown prince, Reza Pahlavi’s quest to lead Iran as a democracy that will eventually lead to the signing of the Cyrus Accords, which would change the Middle East into a beacon of peace and prosperity,” he added.

