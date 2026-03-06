State of the Union guests: The stories behind the citizens Republicans brought to Capitol Hill to put a face to their policies

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 6 de marzo, 2026

Every year, members of Congress from both parties invite well-known personalities to attend the State of the Union, one of the most important political events in Washington, D.C. However, on this occasion, several Republican lawmakers took the initiative to invite business leaders, veterans and workers whose testimonies, according to the various offices, reflect the impact of their economic and security initiatives.

Among the guests at the SOTU was Edel Santana, a Hispanic businessman of Puerto Rican origin and owner-operator of a transportation company in Harrisburg, Pa., at the invitation of Republican Rep. Scott Perry.

Really honored to be joined by my guest and friend, Mr. Edel Santana of Harrisburg, for the President’s State of the Union tonight. pic.twitter.com/A36S0PqOAv — Rep. Scott Perry (@RepScottPerry) February 25, 2026

Santana has run his trucking business for more than two decades and, Perry's office explained, was close to closing the company due to rising operating costs and economic pressure in recent years.

According to the Republican representative, tax measures pushed by the GOP, such as the package of tax cuts aimed at working families and small businesses, gave Santana the "financial breathing room" needed to keep his company afloat and even consider expanding and hiring more employees.

Perry, who is a member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, said smart federal tax and regulatory legislation directly impacts industry workers like Santana.

Other Republican lawmakers brought guests with similar stories

Rep. Monica De La Cruz, representing Texas, invited retired veteran John Herring, a landowner who, according to the lawmaker, has seen direct changes in his community as a result of border security policies.

Honored to have CSM (Ret.) John Herring from Alice as my guest for the State of the Union tonight! https://t.co/RSL58Tu9Z9 — Rep. Monica De La Cruz (@RepMonicaDLC) February 24, 2026

According to De La Cruz, "For CSM (R) Herring, the legislative wins of the past year are more than just headlines; they are his reality."

"On his own land, he has seen a tangible difference: secure border policies have significantly reduced trespassing. At home, the impact is just as clear – the historic tax relief we delivered provided his wife’s small business the critical breathing room needed to thrive," she said.

Republican Rep. Juan Ciscomani of Arizona invited rancher Ben Menges, a fifth-generation cattle producer who runs the Menges Ranch in Safford, Ariz., and currently chairs the Graham County Farm Bureau agricultural organization. Ciscomani noted that the Menges family is deeply rooted in the southeastern part of the state and that their track record reflects how one of Arizona's most traditional professions can continue to thrive in the 21st century economy.

Proud to have Ben Menges of Graham County as my guest for this year’s State of the Union. 🇺🇸



A 5th-generation Arizona rancher, Ben represents the grit, stewardship, and rural values that define AZ06. Honored to have him in Washington standing up for Arizona agriculture and our… pic.twitter.com/QO4A072QgM — Congressman Juan Ciscomani (@RepCiscomani) February 20, 2026

Menges, who attended the speech accompanied by his wife, has been actively involved in agricultural policy discussions in the region and the management of public lands used for agricultural production. According to Ciscomani's office, the rancher has also advocated for solutions to historic water issues affecting farmers and irrigators in the Arizona.

Menges particularly thanked Ciscomani for his endorsement of Arizona's Sixth District ranchers, explaining that the challenges are enormous.

"The spaces between our cities and towns in Arizona’s 6th Congressional District are predominantly filled with agricultural land. Desert agriculture is some of the most efficient and productive in the nation, but this does not mean farming and ranching in our state isn’t faced with a broad array of issues," Menges said before highlighting the congressman's work.

"He contributed lines to the One Big Beautiful Bill for cattle ranchers who have suffered cattle losses as the result of the presence of federally-protected Mexican Gray Wolf. Time and again, he has highlighted the importance keeping Arizona agriculturalists in business. Currently, he is working to resolve decades-old water issues among irrigators within our district," he added.