Published by Carlos Dominguez 6 de marzo, 2026

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Thursday released new documents from the FBI that capture interviews with a woman who claimed to have been assaulted by President Trump in the 1980s after the sex offenderJeffrey Epstein allegedly introduced her to him.

According to the DOJ, these files had not appeared in previous submissions ordered by Congress because they were "incorrectly coded as duplicates." The department emphasized that the allegations are uncorroborated, lack additional evidence and that the FBI evaluated them but did not move toward filing charges.

Allegations against President Trump

The documents, known as FBI 302s, include accounts of several interviews conducted in 2019 with the woman, who claimed that both Epstein and Trump sexually assaulted her when she was between the ages of 13 and 15. In one of the statements, the woman recounted that Epstein took her "to New York or New Jersey" and introduced her to Trump. She said she went so far as to bite him when he tried to force her to perform oral sex on him.

The woman also claimed that she and people close to her received threatening calls for years to keep quiet, something she linked to Epstein's entourage.

President Trump has adamantly denied any misconduct related to these allegations, with the DOJ previously noting that some documents released contain "untrue and sensationalist claims against President Trump."

"President Trump has been totally exonerated"

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt called the allegations "completely baseless accusations, backed by zero credible evidence, from a sadly disturbed woman who has an extensive criminal history."

"The total baselessness of these accusations is also supported by the obvious fact that Joe Biden’s department of justice knew about them for four years and did nothing with them — because they knew President Trump did absolutely nothing wrong. As we have said countless times, President Trump has been totally exonerated by the release of the Epstein Files," she added.

Democrats investigate handling of documents

Democrats on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee are examining whether the documents were improperly withheld from the public.

"For the last few weeks, Oversight Democrats have been investigating the FBI’s handling of allegations from 2019 of sexual assault on a minor made against President Donald Trump by a survivor," Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) said in a statement last week.

"Oversight Democrats can confirm that the DOJ appears to have illegally withheld FBI interviews with this survivor who accused President Trump of heinous crimes," he added.

On Wednesday, a House committee voted to subpoena Attorney General Pam Bondi to answer questions about the Justice Department's handling of these documents.