Trump says DOJ is investigating Ilhan Omar over her wealth

Donald Trump asserted that the Department of Justice (DOJ) is investigating Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-MN). The president made the comment on his Truth Social account amid the national controversy over the death of Alex Jeffrey Pretti during an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raid.

Following the 37-year-old teacher's death, President Trump spoke with the governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz, on Monday afternoon. According to the Republican, they agreed to work together with White House 'border czar' Tom Homan to reduce tensions between state and federal forces.

In this context, the president announced that Homan would travel to the North Star State, while taking aim at Congresswoman Omar.

"Additionally, the DOJ and Congress are looking at 'Congresswoman' Illhan Omar, who left Somalia with NOTHING, and is now reportedly worth more than 44 Million Dollars. Time will tell all. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" the president tweeted.

The Republican linked the congresswoman to the alleged fraud scandal uncovered by youtuber Nick Shirley, who posted a viral video about multimillion-dollar diversions of public money in Minnesota.

The president's accusations were backed up by Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who spoke about Omar when asked by accredited reporters at the White House.

"Billions and billions of dollars has been stolen from law abiding taxpayers in Minnesota, and the administration continues to be very focused on getting to the bottom of it, and the president [asked] a good question over the weekend with respect to congresswoman Ilhan Omar, who now has a a net worth within the millions. And one must ask themselves why and how is that possible? Is she connected to the fraud rings that we have seen taking place within her state and her own district? It's a question the American people are raising, and the president believes it's one worth answering," she said.

Omar was quick to respond to the accusations and did so on her X account: "Sorry, Trump, your support is collapsing and you’re panicking. Right on cue, you’re deflecting from your failures with lies and conspiracy theories about me. Years of “'investigations' have found nothing. Get your goons out of Minnesota."

The DOJ has yet to announce or address a possible official investigation against the Minnesota congresswoman.