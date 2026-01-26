Trump touts call with Walz, sounds optimistic tone on cooperation

Published by Just The News / Ben Whedon 26 de enero, 2026

President Donald Trump on Monday indicated that he had had a productive phone call with Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn., amid ongoing resistance to immigration enforcement in Minneapolis.

"Governor Tim Walz called me with the request to work together with respect to Minnesota," he posted on Truth Social. "It was a very good call, and we, actually, seemed to be on a similar wavelength."

"I told Governor Walz that I would have Tom Homan call him, and that what we are looking for are any and all Criminals that they have in their possession," he went on. "The Governor, very respectfully, understood that, and I will be speaking to him in the near future. He was happy that Tom Homan was going to Minnesota, and so am I! We have had such tremendous SUCCESS in Washington, D.C., Memphis, Tennessee, and New Orleans, Louisiana, and virtually every other place that we have “touched” and, even in Minnesota, Crime is way down, but both Governor Walz and I want to make it better!"

Homan is set to arrive in Minneapolis on Monday to survey the situation. His arrival follows the second death of a demonstration in an ICE-involved altercation.

Minneapolis has been a hotspot for immigration enforcement and high-profile demonstrations in the wake of revelations about large-scale public fraud linked to the area's Somali expat community.

Ben Whedon is the Chief Political Correspondent at Just the News.



© Just The News