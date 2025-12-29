Viral video of phantom Minnesota day care centers sparks federal investigations and political pressure on Tim Walz
The footage, running between 42 and 45 minutes, was released Friday on platforms such as X and YouTube, and surpassed 1 million views by Sunday night, according to figures cited by Fox News.
A viral video posted by freelance journalist Nick Shirley has set off a political and media firestorm in Minnesota, by exposing what he describes as possible fraud schemes at child care centers that would have received millions of dollars in public funds without showing visible activity or the presence of children.
The footage, between 42 and 45 minutes long, was released Friday on platforms such as X and YouTube, and quickly surpassed 1 million views by Sunday night, according to figures cited by Fox News. In it, Shirley documents in-person visits to several licensed child care centers in Minneapolis, some of which appear closed or empty, despite being listed as operational in official state records.
Nicollet Avenue center: a symbol of controversy
One of the most publicized scenes in the video shows a center located on Nicollet Avenue, whose sign displays a visible misspelling: "Quality Learing Center." Although the detail has been the subject of mockery and criticism on social networks, the main focus is on what the video does not show children, active staff or educational activity.
According to records cited by Shirley in the video, this center would have capacity for at least 99 children and would have channeled approximately $4 million in state funds. However, during the recorded visit, no operation is observed. At another point in the report, Shirley claims to have been evicted from one of the facilities for alleged trespassing.
Treasury to probe whether Somali terror group Al Shabaab receiving Minnesota welfare money: Bessent
Immediate political reaction and calls for accountability
The release of the video generated a swift reaction from conservative figures nationwide. Republican Rep. from New York Mike Lawler publicly demanded accountability from the governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz.
"People must be arrested and prosecuted, and the governor of Minnesota must be held accountable," Lawler wrote on X, also calling for Congress to convene immediate hearings.
The debate was amplified by high-profile figures such as Vice President JD Vance, Donald Trump Jr. and businessman Elon Musk, who warned of an alleged systematic exploitation of welfare programs for political purposes. The White House also republished a message from Education Secretary Linda McMahon, calling the case a "stunning failure" under Walz's watch.
One fraudulent business in Minnesota that misspelled “learning” on its building received $1.9M this year while masquerading as a daycare.— Secretary Linda McMahon (@EDSecMcMahon) December 28, 2025
There are not enough words to describe the breathtaking failure that has happened under the watch of @GovTimWalz. pic.twitter.com/jKorqta5ZU
Gov. Walz's response: ongoing investigations, audits
In the face of mounting pressure, Gov. Tim Walz's office responded to Fox News through a spokesman, denying inaction and noting that the governor's office has worked for years to combat fraud in state programs.
According to that official version:
- An outside firm was hired to audit high-risk programs.
- The Housing Stabilization Services program was completely shut down.
- A new state director of program integrity was appointed.
- Investigations were opened into several of the facilities indicted, one of which was already closed before the video.
Walz, who appeared in June before the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, has also requested greater legislative authority to tighten controls, according to his spokesman.
FBI intervenes and the scope of the case widens
Federal investigators cited by Fox News contend that as much as half of the $18 billion awarded to Minnesota since 2018 could have been subject to fraud, implying potential losses of up to $9 billion. So far:
- 86 people have been formally charged.
- 59 have already been convicted.
Authorities note that a significant proportion of the accused belong to the Somali community in Minnesota, a point that has generated additional tensions and warnings about the need to avoid generalizations or stigmatization.
An evolving scandal
The case fits into a broader context of historic allegations of fraud in social services programs in Minnesota, some of them previously linked to international aid, including a controversial support scheme linked to Somalia.
For now, there is no definitive judicial conclusion about the centers shown in the video, but the combination of political pressure, federal investigations and media attention has placed Tim Walz's administration under one of the greatest scrutinies of his tenure.