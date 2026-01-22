Trump and NATO reach preliminary framework agreement on the future of Greenland

Published by Joaquín Núñez 21 de enero, 2026

Donald Trump reached a framework agreement with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) on the future of Greenland. This was announced by the president just hours after his speech at the World Economic Forum, where he remarked that the acquisition of the so-called largest island in the world would be to "ensure national security and international stability."

Through his Truth Social account, the Republican explained that the agreement was reached after a meeting with the Secretary General of NATO, Dutchman Mark Rutte. In turn, he advanced that he will not impose the tariffs announced for Europe, which would have gone into effect on February 1. These tariffs were 10% for the Kingdom of Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Finland.

"Based upon a very productive meeting that I have had with the Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte, we have formed the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland and, in fact, the entire Arctic Region. This solution, if consummated, will be a great one for the United States of America, and all NATO Nations. Based upon this understanding, I will not be imposing the Tariffs that were scheduled to go into effect on February 1st," he said on his Truth Social account.

"Additional discussions are being held concerning The Golden Dome as it pertains to Greenland. Further information will be made available as discussions progress. Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and various others, as needed, will be responsible for the negotiations—They will report directly to me. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" he added.

During his speech in Davos, Switzerland, the president had ruled out the use of military force to acquire Greenland, leaning toward the path of negotiation. At the same time, he stressed that the territory is vital to ensure the stability of the Western Hemisphere.

"It's the United States alone that can protect this giant mass of land, this giant piece of ice, develop it and improve it and make it so that it's good for Europe and safe for Europe and good for us," the Republican noted.

Possible details of the agreement



According to The New York Times, after speaking with three senior officials familiar with the discussion, the parties would be open to a “compromise in which Denmark would give the United States sovereignty over small areas of Greenlandic land where the United States could build military bases.”