Exclusive: Trump Calls María Corina Machado After Shield of the Americas Summit to Greet Her

Published by Virginia Martínez 9 de marzo, 2026

U.S. President Donald Trump made a brief phone call to Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado from Miami after concluding activities linked to the Shield of the Americas summit, according to a source present at the meeting who spoke to Orlando Avendaño, senior editor of VOZ.

The communication occurred during adinner held in Doral. At the table were the U.S. president, the mayor of the city, members of his team and the secretary of state. In the middle of the meeting, Trump took his phone, called Machado and activated the loudspeaker so that those present could listen to the exchange.

According to the source, it was a short call that took place in a relaxed atmosphere.

A brief and relaxed conversation

During the call, Trump greeted Machado in a friendly manner and relayed comments about the perception he said the dinner attendees had.

"Everybody loves you here," the president expressed to him during the conversation. He also made a joke by pointing out that they even loved her more than him, something he commented on in a humorous tone. According to the source, the president also added that she "is going to be very well."