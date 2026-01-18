New Virginia governor cancels cooperation with ICE to enforce immigration laws

Published by Joaquín Núñez 17 de enero, 2026

The new governor of Virginia, Abigail Spanberger, canceled the state's partnership with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Just hours after taking office, the Democrat began undoing the conservative legacy of her Republican predecessor, Glenn Youngkin.

Specifically, Spanberger repealed Executive Order 47, signed by her predecessor, which had established a permanent partnership with law enforcement to enforce immigration laws.

Thus, neither the Virginia State Police nor local sheriffs are required or incentivized to collaborate with ICE actively. This will be at the discretion of local law enforcement. Spanberger had promised to take this action during the 2025 campaign.

"And this executive order rescinds executive order number 47. State and local law enforcement should not be required to divert their limited resources to enforce federal civil immigration laws. It is the responsibility of federal law enforcement," Spanberger said, before signing the executive order.

"Virginia state and local law enforcement officers must be able to focus on their core responsibilities investigating crime and community policing," she added.

Spanberger was elected in November 2025, defeating Virginia Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears. During the campaign, she presented herself to voters as a moderate and emphasized her past at the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). She focused on the cost of living for Virginians, speaking particularly about housing and rent. She also portrayed her rival as an extremist and linked her as much as possible to President Donald Trump.

During her inaugural address, the Democrat focused on the cost of living and repeatedly attacked the Trump administration.

"Across the Commonwealth, everything keeps getting a bit more expensive. Groceries, medicine, daycare, the electricity bill, rent and the mortgage. Families are strained, kids are stressed and so much just seems to be getting harder and harder. Growing up, my parents always taught me that when faced with something unacceptable, you must speak up," the new governor exclaimed.

"You must take action. You must right what you believe is wrong and fix what isn't working. And I know that some who are here today or watching from home may disagree with the litany of challenges and the hardships that I laid out. Your perspective may differ from mine, but that does not preclude us from working together where we may find common cause," she added.