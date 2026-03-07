Trump explains he could destroy Iran’s entire military capability to achieve its 'unconditional surrender'

Published by Sabrina Martin 6 de marzo, 2026

President Donald Trump explained on Friday that his demand for an "unconditional surrender" of Iran does not necessarily mean a formal capitulation by the regime, but could occur if the country loses the military capability to continue the war.

Speaking to Axios, Trump explained that the surrender could occur in two ways: if the Iranian regime officially announces it or if the military campaign reaches a point where Tehran no longer has the strength or resources to continue fighting.

The clarification came after the president wrote on his social network, Truth Social, that there will be no agreement with Iran except an "UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER." In the same message, Trump affirmed that after that surrender, "great and acceptable" leaders should be chosen to lead the country. He also argued that the United States, along with its allies, would work to help rebuild Iran and strengthen its post-conflict economy.

The White House explanation

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt also explained on Fox News Channel that the administration's goal is to ensure that Iran no longer poses a threat to the United States and to U.S. troops in the Middle East.

Among the objectives mentioned are destroying Iran's navy, eliminating its ballistic missile capability, preventing it from developing nuclear weapons and weakening Tehran's allied groups in the region.