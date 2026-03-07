Voz media US Voz.us
Americans see Iran as threat by large margin, but most oppose attacks on regime, poll suggests

Responses to the Marist poll broke mostly along party lines, with 84% of Republicans supporting attacks on Iran and 86% of Democrats opposing.

An anti US-Israel demonstration in Tehran on March 6, 2026AFP.

As U.S. attacks on Iran continue, a majority of Americans oppose military action even as they call Tehran a threat, according to a poll released Friday.

In the NPR/PBS News/Marist College Poll, 56% opposed the attacks while 44% supported them, and 84% said Iran was a threat to U.S. security, with 44% calling it a major threat.

A majority (54%) also disapproved of the way Trump was handling Iran, with 36% approving.

Opinion was divided along party lines, with 84% of Republicans supporting the attacks and an almost equal number Democrats, 86%, opposing them. But 61% of independents opposed the military actions, while just 36% backed them. Likewise, independent voters disapproved of the way Trump was handling Iran by 59% to 34%.

According to the survey, fewer Americans (44%) now call Iran a major threat than right after the June 2025 air strikes against Iran’s nuclear facilities, when 48% said that the country was a major threat. The difference was within the poll’s margin of error.

But Republicans viewing Iran as a major threat grew to 70% from 64% in 2025, while just 27% of Democrats agreed with that statement, down from 38% right after the earlier air strikes.

The poll of 1,591 adults was conducted March 2-4 and had a margin of error of plus-or-minus 2.8 percentage points.

