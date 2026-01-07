Published by Joaquín Núñez 6 de enero, 2026

The Senate confirmed Sara Carter as director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP). The Fox News anchor will become the Trump administration's "drug czar" and the first woman to run ONDCP.

President Donald Trump nominated Carter in March 2025, noting her "pursuit of justice" and her tackling of fentanyl and the opioid crisis. In the final vote, her nomination passed by 52 votes to 48.

During her time at Fox News, Carter reported on the southern border under the Biden administration. Her nomination won endorsements from strong names such as Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) and Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Lt. Chris Olivarez.

"Thank you Donald Trump for your confidence and faith in me to lead the charge to end the scourge of illegal drugs that have killed millions of Americans and have robbed too many families of their children. I will work tirelessly to support your vision to put every Narco-terrorist on notice, letting them know their days of killing Americans are over," Carter celebrated on her social media.

"I, along with our team ONDCP will work everyday to put American families first and to build a safer healthier America, free of illicit drugs. We will provide every American with the tools and resources to protect themselves and their children from drug addiction- we're in this fight together, we can't win this alone," she added.

As the White House remarked through a statement, Carter will bring "extensive knowledge and field experience to ONDCP, having worked as an investigative journalist exposing the cartels and mapping the drug trafficking routes along the United States-Mexico border."