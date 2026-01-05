Division in the Democratic Party? Moderates consider it a mistake to criticize Maduro's capture

Published by Joaquín Núñez 4 de enero, 2026

Some Democrats are questioning the party's strong criticism of the arrest of Nicolás Maduro, now ex-dictator of Venezuela. So reported Axios after speaking with three members of Congress, who testified on condition of anonymity. In their view, top leaders, such as Chuck Schumer or Hakeem Jeffries, are too focused on grassroots opinion, so they cannot publicly celebrate any actions by President Donald Trump.

In the early hours of Saturday, January 3, the Trump administration carried out "Operation Absolute Resolve," which ended with Maduro's arrest in Caracas and his later arrival in New York, where he will be tried along with his wife, Cilia Flores.

Hours later, top Democratic leaders harshly criticized the operation. Among them were Schumer and Jeffries, who complained that Trump had not previously notified Congress of his plan. In addition, Schumer called the operation"irresponsible."

"If you don't acknowledge when there is a win for our country, then you lose all credibility"

In this context, Axios reached out to three centrist House Democrats, who differed with the leadership.

For example, one of them questioned the notion that anything coming from the Trump administration is negative and needs to be condemned: "I think it looks weak. If you don't acknowledge when there is a win for our country, then you lose all credibility."

"As Democrats we can't just condemn what happened. I wish the Democratic Party would be a little bit more measured on this," added a second lawmaker representing a moderate district.

In turn, a third lawmaker remarked that one can be against Trump and at the same time recognize that Maduro's detention is good news for the United States. "Maduro is bad, glad he is gone. You can't have it both ways," they told Axios, complaining about the notion that "everything Trump touches must be bad according to the base."

Finally, the sophomore member of Congress asked to have more memory, alluding to when Democrats criticized Maduro for seizing power in Venezuela, even admitting to being "surprised" by the negative reaction of most of his colleagues.