The world reacts to US intervention in Venezuela: Split between strong backing, lukewarm reactions and support for the Maduro regime

Published by Carlos Dominguez 3 de enero, 2026

The United States on Saturday carried out a large-scale military strike against targets in Venezuela, including military bases in Caracas such as Fuerte Tiuna and La Carlota Air Base, as well as facilities in other states.

President Donald Trump announced that, as a result of the operation, dictator Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores were captured and transferred out of the country, presumably to the United States to face charges of narco-terrorism and drug trafficking.

International reactions to the U.S. military intervention in Venezuela and the capture of Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores have been immediate, intense and deeply divided, reflecting global geopolitical tensions.

Argentina

Argentine President Javier Milei celebrated Maduro's capture with a message saying in X that read "Viva la libertad carajo!" ("Long live liberty, damn it!"), describing Maduro as a "narco-terrorist" and a regional threat.

Ivan Duque

Former Colombian President Ivan Duque congratulated the American operation "in defense of hemispheric security, the fight against narco-terrorism and the protection of human rights."

In a message on X, Duque stated, "Maduro's submission to justice is a moral duty in the face of the systematic violation of human rights that his regime has perpetuated for years. This is the time for the return to democracy and the restoration of institutional order. The international community must be ready to give full support to the implementation of the reconstruction plan."

Álvaro Uribe

Former Colombian President Álvaro Uribe declared on X that the United States had to do what the international organizations and the Venezuelan Armed Forces should have done, since they preferred to bribe the dictatorship than to make the democracy of their country be respected.

Italy

The office of the Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, affirmed that the leader was "closely following the situation in Venezuela" and establishing contacts to "gather information" on her citizens in the South American country.

European Union

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reacted on X to the U.S. intervention in Venezuela.

"Following very closely the situation in Venezuela. We stand by the people of Venezuela and support a peaceful and democratic transition. Any solution must respect international law and the UN Charter," von der Leyen said.

The head of European diplomacy, Kaja Kallas, called for "restraint" and respect for international law after talks with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Countries close to Venezuela reject U.S. attacks

Countries close to Venezuela and other allies of Nicolás Maduro, such as Russia, Iran and Cuba, rejected on Saturday the U.S. attacks against the Caribbean nation.

Russia

Russia condemned the U.S. military action and assured that there was no justification for the attack, carried out because "ideological hostility" had prevailed over diplomacy.

"This is deeply worrying and condemnable," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The government later demanded "immediate" information on Maduro's whereabouts.

Iran

Iran, which has close ties with the oil-rich South American nation, "strongly condemns the U.S. military attack."

"Iran's Foreign Ministry strongly condemns the U.S. military attack on Venezuela and the flagrant violation of the country's national sovereignty and territorial integrity," Iranian diplomacy said in a statement.

Cuba

Historical ally of Venezuela in the region, the Cuban regime claimed the operation was "state-sponsored terrorism against the brave Venezuelan people" and against America, according to a `post by President Miguel Díaz-Canel.

The Cuban leader called for a "reaction from the international community" against the "criminal attack" by the United States.

Colombia

Colombian President Gustavo Petro rejected the "missile" attacks in Caracas and ordered the mobilization of the military to the border.

Colombia is this year a non-permanent member of the U.N. Security Council, for which the leftist president requested that the organization meets "immediately."

Chile

The outgoing president of Chile, Gabriel Boric, made a call "to seek a peaceful solution to the serious crisis affecting" Venezuela.

"The Venezuelan crisis must be resolved through dialogue."

Spain

Spain's diplomacy stated that the country is willing "to lend its good offices to achieve a peaceful and negotiated solution to the current crisis."