Treasury to probe whether Somali terror group Al Shabaab receiving Minnesota welfare money: Bessent

Published by Just The News 2 de diciembre, 2025

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced an investigation into Somali terror group Al Shabaab allegedly receiving Minnesota welfare money.

"At my direction, @USTreasury is investigating allegations that under the feckless mismanagement of the Biden Administration and Governor Tim Walz, hardworking Minnesotans’ tax dollars may have been diverted to the terrorist organization Al-Shabaab," Bessent posted on X on Monday.

"Thanks to the leadership of @POTUS @realDonaldTrump, we are acting fast to ensure Americans’ taxes are not funding acts of global terror. We will share our findings as our investigation continues."

Bessent reposted a City Journal article from last month that alleged millions of dollars from Minnesota state welfare programs had "ultimately landed in the hands of the terror group Al Shabaab," citing law enforcement sources, CBS News reported.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's (D) office directed the news outlet to remarks last week in which the governor said he welcomes an investigation into where defrauded welfare money went and would work with investigators.

In 2019, a report by Minnesota's Office of the Legislative Auditor said it was "unable to substantiate" allegations that Child Care Assistance Program funding is going to terrorist groups, but it didn't rule it out, saying it's "possible" that state funds may have been sent overseas and eventually found its way to terrorists.

© Just The News.