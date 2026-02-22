Vikings wide receiver Rondale Moore dead at age 25

Published by Williams Perdomo 22 de febrero, 2026

NFL wide receiver Rondale Moore died Saturday, according to Indiana authorities, who said the 25-year-old's death is under investigation.

Todd Bailey, the police chief of the Vikings player's hometown of New Albany, Indiana, told local media that Moore was found dead in a garage due to a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Bailey said an investigation is ongoing and "no additional information will be released at this time."

The Vikings said in a statement that the team was "deeply saddened by the passing of Rondale Moore."

"While we are working to understand the facts, we have spoken with Rondale's family to offer our condolences and the full support of the Minnesota Vikings."

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said he was "devastated" by the news of Moore's death.

"While Rondale had been a member of the Vikings for a short time, he was someone we came to know well and care about deeply," O'Connell said in a statement. "He was a humble, soft-spoken, and respectful young man who was proud of his Indiana roots.

"As a player, he was disciplined, dedicated and resilient despite facing adversity multiple times as injuries sidelined him throughout his career. We are all heartbroken by the fact he won't continue to live out his NFL dream, and we won't all have a chance to watch him flourish."

Moore's former coach at Purdue University, Jeff Brohm, had offered a tribute on X and had called it "a complete joy to coach Moore."

"Rondale had a work ethic unmatched by anyone," Brohm said. "A great teammate that would come through in any situation. We all loved Rondale, we loved his smile and competitive edge that always wanted to please everyone he came in contact with."

Moore's career After shining at Purdue, Moore was selected in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft by the Arizona Cardinals.



He was traded to the Atlanta Falcons in March 2024 and suffered a knee injury that ended his season in training camp that year.



He signed a one-year contract with the Minnesota Vikings last March, but suffered a season-ending knee injury in his first preseason game.

Former teammates reacted to Moore's death on social media. J.J. Watt, who played with Moore in Arizona, posted on X.

"Can't even begin to fathom or process this," wrote Watt. "There's just no way. Way too soon. Way too special. So much left to give. Rest in Peace Rondale."