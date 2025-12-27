Joe Rogan charges against Trump for presidential plaques at the White House: "This is crazy"

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 26 de diciembre, 2025

Joe Rogan, host of the most-listened-to podcast in the world, he sharply questioned President Donald Trump over the installation of new plaques in the White House that openly criticize former presidents such as Joe Biden, Barack Obama, or Bill Clinton, calling the initiative "crazy."

During a recent episode of his podcast, featuring comedian Shane Gillis, Rogan read aloud excerpts from the text included in the plaques of the so-called Presidential Walk of Fame, placed under the portraits of former presidents in the White House.

Rogan showed surprise at the plaque dedicated to Biden, where he is described as "the worst president in American history"and lists the lowest and most controversial episodes of his tenure, such as the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

"This is crazy. You shouldn’t be allowed to do this," Rogan criticized, remarking that such historical spaces should be limited to objective, biographical and descriptive facts, leaving political judgments behind.

After reading the full text, Rogan was visibly stunned: "That's a plaque in the White House". The presenter also mentioned the plaque dedicated to Obama, who is identified as the "most divisive" politician in U.S. history, and that of Bill Clinton, where his wife, Hillary Clinton, is referenced for her 2016 presidential election loss to Trump.

Gillis, after hearing the descriptions, joked that the decision does not help clear up accusations against Trump of authoritarian behavior and compared the situation to that of "an African dictatorship."

The criticism was further amplified when Rogan commented on the renaming of the Kennedy Center, which is now called the Trump-Kennedy Center.

"Somebody needs to tell him, ‘Hey, this is not good. You can’t do that,’" said the podcaster, who argued that such decisions, subject to personal interests, can transform the White House into a space decorated in the image and taste of the ego of the occupant of power in office, regardless of the party to which he is affiliated. "But the problem is it opens up the door for someone on the left to do their version of it."

At one point in the program, Rogan and Gillis debated how this decision could set a precedent for an incoming Democratic president, who aims to be progressive, to strike back at Republican presidents and Trump himself. While Gillis said he didn't see another politician acting like Trump, Rogan mentioned California Gov. Gavin Newsom, whom he accused of copying Trump's provocative style on social media.

Rogan also reacted with concern when he read that one of the plaques features former President Ronald Reagan as a sort of Trump admirer. "That's disturbing," he lashed out.

From the White House, on the other hand, they defended the initiative in a message sent to Fox News: "President Trump is making the White House beautiful and giving it the glory it deserves at no cost to the taxpayer — something everyone should celebrate. The Presidential Walk of Fame is a great addition to the People’s House."

Rogan's stance adds to the anchor's other critical positions against Trump, whom he endorsed in the 2024 election. The host has also strongly questioned some ICE operations under the president's mass deportation operation and the handling of Epstein's records.

