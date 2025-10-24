Published by Santiago Ospital 24 de octubre, 2025

Ordered by George Washington, first inhabited by John Adams, burned by the British, rebuilt by James Hoban.... Throughout history, the White House has undergone and enjoyed numerous reconstructions, renovations and extensions. In a new update to the presidential residence's website, the Trump administration highlights some of the major milestones since Washington chose the site where it would be erected in 1791.

There is no shortage of Democratic "contributions." "Bill Clinton Scandal," reads 1998: "President Bill Clinton's affair with intern Monica Lewinsky was exposed, leading to White House perjury investigations. The Oval Office trysts fueled impeachment for obstruction."

About Barack Obama, it says, in 2012, "Muslim Brotherhood Visit - Obama hosts members of the Muslim Brotherhood, a group that promotes Islamist extremism and has ties to Hamas. The Muslim Brotherhood is a designated terrorist organization by nearly a dozen nations."

And it also highlights two milestones from Joe Biden:

"2023 - Cocaine Discovered: During Biden’s administration, a U.S. Secret Service agent discovered a small, zippered plastic bag containing cocaine in the West Wing entrance lobby. Speculation has pointed to Hunter Biden, an admitted drug user . Additional evidence includes a laptop, seized in 2019, which contains photos of frequent drug use alongside emails about foreign business dealings (Ukraine, China) involving his father, Joe, while he was Vice President."

. Additional evidence includes a laptop, seized in 2019, which contains photos of frequent drug use alongside emails about foreign business dealings (Ukraine, China) involving his father, Joe, while he was Vice President." "2023, 2024 - The Biden/Harris administration hosts transexuals at the White House in 2023, and goes on to establish the 'The Transgender Day of Visibility' on the same day as Easter Sunday in 2024."

Democrats before, Democrats now

For Democratic presidents before Clinton, however, the tone is very different. About Harry Truman, for example, it simply says he undertook a "'total reconstruction' of the White House’s interior, expanding its foundation and footprint — preserving only its exterior walls," and about the Truman balcony it says provided a "private outdoor space and enhanced the building’s aesthetics."

This is the same tone it uses for Franklin D. Roosevelt, who expanded the West Wing, and Woodrow Wilson, whose wife, Ellen Wilson, refurbished the Rose Garden.

The new ballroom

The "Major Events Timeline" includes some past renovations by Donald Trump, such as touch-ups to the Oval Office and the construction of two 90-foot flagpoles on the North and South lawns to hoist the Stars and Stripes.

Also listed are details on a future project: the new ballroom in the East Wing, a $250 million project begun last month. This new addition includes "a 90,000-square-foot ballroom for 1,000 guests, enhancing state visit capabilities."

This week, the government released the list of 37 private donors who contributed to the project.