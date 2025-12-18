The iconic Kennedy Center in Washington will be renamed the 'Trump-Kennedy Center'

Published by Carlos Dominguez 18 de diciembre, 2025

The White House announced Thursday that the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. will be renamed the "Trump-Kennedy Center" in honor of President Donald Trump.

The cultural center, an imposing white building on the banks of the Potomac River is named for Democratic President John F. Kennedy, assassinated in 1963. Opened in 1971, the structure houses an opera house, a theater and a symphony orchestra.

A unanimous vote for Trump's great work

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said the Kennedy Center board had "voted unanimously" for the change.

The decision was made "because of the unbelievable work President Trump has done over the last year in saving the building. Not only from the standpoint of its reconstruction, but also financially, and its reputation," Leavitt said in a post on X.

"Congratulations to President Donald J. Trump, and likewise, congratulations to President Kennedy, because this will be a truly great team long into the future! The building will no doubt attain new levels of success and grandeur," the press secretary added.