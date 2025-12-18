House of Representatives rejects two Democratic attempts to halt Trump's offensive against Maduro and narco-trafficking boats
Attacks against narco-trafficking vessels in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific began last Sept. 2 and have so far killed at least 95 narco-terrorists.
The House of Representatives on Wednesday rejected two Democratic-led resolutions aimed at limiting attacks by the administration of President Donald Trumpagainst drug trafficking vessels in the Caribbean and "hostilities within or against Venezuela". The first of these resolutions had been introduced by the ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Gregory Meeks, which expressly ordered the Republican leader to stop "hostilities with any presidentially designated terrorist organization in the Western Hemisphere" unless authorized by Congress.
The initiative of Democrat Meeks failed after a final vote of 216 against and 210 in favor. Republican Representatives Thomas Massie and Don Bacon were the only ones from their party to vote with the majority of Democrats in favor of the resolution. On the other hand, Democratic Representatives Vicente Gonzalez and Henry Cuellar were the only ones from their party who decided to join the Republican majority that voted against it.
Marjorie Taylor Greene voted with the Democrats
The second resolution was led by the ranking member of the House Rules Committee, Jim McGovern, and directed Trump to "withdraw the use of U.S. Armed Forces from hostilities within or against Venezuela" unless he had formal congressional authorization. The resolution was introduced shortly after the Republican leader ordered a blockade of all sanctioned oil tankers leaving or entering Venezuela.
Far from proving successful, the truth is that Democrat McGovern's resolution also failed after a final result of 213 votes against and 211 votes in favor. In addition to Massie and Bacon, Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also joined the Democratic majority in voting in favor of the measure. For his part, Cuellar, who recently received a presidential pardon from Trump, was the only one from his party to join the Republican majority that voted against the resolution.
Trump's lunge against Maduro
In the midst of debate on his resolution, McGovern took a stand against the actions taken by the Trump Administration against the socialist tyranny of Venezuela, asserting, I think it’s immoral — not just a strategic failure, but a moral failure, that we have a president beating the drums of war with so much as a vote from the House of Representatives. This is not ‘America First.’”