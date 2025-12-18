House of Representatives rejects two Democratic attempts to halt Trump's offensive against Maduro and narco-trafficking boats

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 17 de diciembre, 2025

The House of Representatives on Wednesday rejected two Democratic-led resolutions aimed at limiting attacks by the administration of President Donald Trumpagainst drug trafficking vessels in the Caribbean and "hostilities within or against Venezuela". The first of these resolutions had been introduced by the ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Gregory Meeks, which expressly ordered the Republican leader to stop "hostilities with any presidentially designated terrorist organization in the Western Hemisphere" unless authorized by Congress.

The initiative of Democrat Meeks failed after a final vote of 216 against and 210 in favor. Republican Representatives Thomas Massie and Don Bacon were the only ones from their party to vote with the majority of Democrats in favor of the resolution. On the other hand, Democratic Representatives Vicente Gonzalez and Henry Cuellar were the only ones from their party who decided to join the Republican majority that voted against it.

Marjorie Taylor Greene voted with the Democrats

The second resolution was led by the ranking member of the House Rules Committee, Jim McGovern, and directed Trump to "withdraw the use of U.S. Armed Forces from hostilities within or against Venezuela" unless he had formal congressional authorization. The resolution was introduced shortly after the Republican leader ordered a blockade of all sanctioned oil tankers leaving or entering Venezuela.

Far from proving successful, the truth is that Democrat McGovern's resolution also failed after a final result of 213 votes against and 211 votes in favor. In addition to Massie and Bacon, Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also joined the Democratic majority in voting in favor of the measure. For his part, Cuellar, who recently received a presidential pardon from Trump, was the only one from his party to join the Republican majority that voted against the resolution.