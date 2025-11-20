House Ethics Committee to investigate Congressman Cory Mills after multiple allegations against him

Published by Joaquín Núñez 19 de noviembre, 2025

The Ethics Committee of the House of Representatives announced an investigation into Congressman Cory Mills (R-FL). Specifically, it will create a new subcommittee to look into the multiple allegations against the Florida Republican. His colleague, Nancy Mace (R-SC), even filed a motion to remove him from his committees and to cast a vote of no confidence.

Mills, who arrived in the House in January 2023, faces multiple accusations against him. Among them are appropriation of military identity, benefiting from federal contracts during his tenure and assaulting an ex-girlfriend in his Washington apartment, although she denied it.

As for the aforementioned subcommittee, it will be responsible for evaluating whether Mills "failed to adequately disclose required information in the statements he was required to file with the House, improperly solicited and/or received gifts, including in connection with officially sponsored private travel, or received special favors by virtue of his office."

Congresswoman Mace, who is a candidate for governor of South Carolina, has been the most vocal Republican in attacking Mills. Indeed, she made no secret of her concern about the allegations and repeatedly criticized her colleague.

"Given the gravity of these allegations against Mr. Mills, the clear conflicts of interest and potential illegality presented by his business dealings, and the potential implications on U.S. national security and foreign policy, we urge you to take action to remove Mr. Mills from the Committee on Armed Services and the Committee on Foreign Affairs," Mace wrote in a letter sent to House Speaker Mike Johnson.

"Every man and woman who served this country, who earned their stories, their scars, and their medals, deserves our utmost respect. Cory Mills has no business serving on the House Armed Services Committee and he is an insult to every veteran who paid the price for their service. Ethics complaints this serious, combined with national-security concerns and credible allegations involving women, demand immediate attention. Ignoring them is not an option," she added.