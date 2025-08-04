South Carolina GOP Rep. Nancy Mace announces run governor

South Carolina GOP Rep. Nancy Mace on Monday officially announced her 2026 bid for governor of the state.

Mace announced her much-expected run on a campaign website that reads: “Nancy Mace for Governor,” with a video of several media clips compiled together, in addition to President Trump calling her a fighter, saying that “when she sets her sight on something, she’s tough.”

On Sunday evening, Mace posted on social media that on Monday that she would make a "Big Announcement," making her bid almost certain.

She enters a crowded and competitive GOP primary field for the seat of Republican Gov. Henry McMaster, who must leave his post because of term limits. Among the candidates are fellow GOP Rep. Ralph Norman, state Attorney General Alan Wilson, Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette and state Sen. Josh Kimbrell.

Wilson has already received support from several sheriffs, while former Gov. Nikki Haley has thrown her support behind Norman.

No Democrats have announced their candidacies. South Carolina has not had a Democratic governor since 2003.

In Mace's announcement video, she also mentions how she was the first woman to graduate from The Citadel Military College, saying it is the reason that she “will not be bullied into silence.”

Mace is expected to make her in-person announcement Monday morning at a closed event at The Citadel's Capers Hall Courtyard, according to local TV station WCSC.

© Just The News