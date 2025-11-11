Newsom attacks Trump at COP30 for withdrawing US from Paris Agreement

Published by Alejandro Baños 11 de noviembre, 2025

The governor of California, Gavin Newsom, said, during his appearance at the United Nations 2025 climate change conference (COP30), that a Democratic Party president would bring the states back into the Paris Agreement "without hesitation."

During his speech at the summit - which is being held in the Brazilian city of Belém from Nov. 10 to 21 - Newsom took the opportunity to criticize President Donald Trump for once again withdrawing the country from a treaty whose goal is to provide a common global response to combat so-called climate change.

"It's a moral commitment, it's an economic necessity, it's both, and it's an abomination that he has withdrawn twice, not once, from the agreements," the California governor said. "Donald Trump is doubling down on his stupidity."

Trump announced the country's exit from the Paris Agreement just days after returning to the White House as president, as promised during the election campaign. The Republican sent a letter to the secretary general of the United Nations (UN), António Guterres, to notify him of a decision he had already made earlier, during his first term.

The Trump Administration - which did not send any members to COP30 - stresses that the U.S. withdrawal from the treaty - which the president regards, in his personal capacity, as "very unfair" for the country's interests -, is an important move to achieve his goal of prioritizing "economic efficiency, the promotion of American prosperity, consumer choice and fiscal restraint in all foreign commitments affecting energy policy."

Trump criticizes logging in Amazon for climate summit benefits

Hours before the start of COP30, Trump refreshed an issue that is the complete opposite of what is advocated at the UN-promoted convention. The president referred to the deforestation of a part of the Amazon rainforest so that a highway could be built to facilitate attendees' access to the climate summit.

"They ripped the hell out of the Rainforest of Brazil to build a four lane highway for Environmentalists to travel. It’s become a big scandal!" wrote Trump on Truth Social.

The Amazon is considered the lungs of the planet, due to being the main engine that regulates the planet's climate and the amount of carbon dioxide it absorbs daily to clean the air, as well as producing oxygen and being the habitat of numerous animal species.