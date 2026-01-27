Vitamin E, the celebrity antioxidant secret to staying young and active

Published by Dr. Luis Montel 27 de enero, 2026

How do many celebrities manage to stay radiant, active and with a skin that defies the passage of time? Beyond beauty routines and intense workouts, there is a silent ingredient that has become a favorite of nutritionists and stars: vitamin E.

This fat-soluble antioxidant, known for its ability to protect cells from oxidative damage, is gaining prominence as the human body's most stable and effective anti-aging secret.

What makes vitamin E so special? It is stored in fatty tissues , which allows it to act for a long time in the body.

Protects cell lipids , preventing the wear and tear that causes wrinkles, loss of elasticity and premature aging.

It acts as an antioxidant shield, donating electrons to free radicals and neutralizing their destructive effect.

Every day, our body loses cells and tries to replace them. In youth, this process is rapid, but, over time, the rate of regeneration slows down. When more cells die than are replaced, the first signs of aging appear. Vitamin E helps to slow down this process, maintaining cellular vitality.

Recent studies highlight the role of vitamin E in liver health, especially in cases of non-alcoholic fatty liver; protection of the immune, muscular and cerebral systems; prevention of eye diseases such as retinopathy and strengthening of joints and bone marrow.

What are the foods rich in vitamin E?

Avocado, almonds, walnuts, peanuts, bananas, salmon, cod, pork, eggs, rice, Greek yogurt, virgin olive oil and Iberian ham, among others.

Although diet can provide vitamin E, many experts recommend supplementation with doses that help maintain optimal levels, improve cellular oxygenation and boost physical and mental energy, especially in individuals with high levels of physical and mental stress. Any decision on supplementation should first be consulted with a physician.

E is not just a vitamin, but a longevity tool. Celebrities know it, and now science confirms it: its antioxidant power, its stability and its multisystem action make it the real trick to staying young, active and healthy.