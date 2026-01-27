Border Patrol “Commander-at-Large” Gregory Bovino has been Demoted, as Several Agents Prepare to Leave Minnesota

Published by Joaquín Núñez 26 de enero, 2026

Gregory Bovino, a senior official with the U.S. Border Patrol (CBP), was demoted after the operation that resulted in the death of civilian Alex Jeffrey Pretti in Minneapolis. According to The Atlantic, which spoke to a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) source, Bovino will return to his previous post in El Centro, California, where he is expected to retire soon. However, DHS denied that Bovino has been removed from his duties.

The news came shortly after CNN reported that both Bovino and other CBP officials were preparing to leave Minneapolis. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem had informally designated Bovino as “commander at large” for the CBP’s urban operations.

In recent days, Bovino had maintained a high profile on social media. Notably, he engaged on X with Congressman Thomas Massie (R-KY) and Senators Bill Cassidy (R-LA) and Chris Murphy (D-CT).

Shortly after The Atlantic published its report, DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin posted the following on X: “Chief Gregory Bovino has NOT been relieved of his duties. As the Press Secretary stated from the White House podium, Gregory Bovino is a key part of the President’s team and a great American.”

According to CNN, the decision for several CBP agents to depart Minneapolis came after the White House reviewed the social and media impact of the Pretti case: "Administration officials were left deeply frustrated this weekend over how Bovino and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem handled the fallout over the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis, sources said."

"According to one official, Trump spent several hours Sunday and Monday watching news coverage and was unhappy by how his administration was coming across," the cited media outlet added.

According to the videos released so far, the agent who shot Pretti was from the Border Patrol. While the agency does not usually participate in such operations, it did so at the request of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) due to resistance within Minnesota. Local officials and members of Congress from both parties called for an independent investigation to shed light on the case.

Following the 37-year-old teacher's death, President Donald Trump spoke with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz on Monday afternoon. According to the Republican, they agreed to work together with White House 'border czar' Tom Homan to reduce tensions between state and federal forces. In turn, he announced that Homan will meet in Minneapolis with Mayor Jacob Frey.