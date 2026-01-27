Mark Rutte warns that Europe cannot defend itself without the US
The alliance's secretary general recalled on Monday that the United States maintains "total committment" to NATO's collective defense. He also credited Trump with pushing all NATO countries to raise their defense spending to at least 2% of GDP last year.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte told the defense and foreign affairs committees of the European Parliament that the continent is unable to guarantee its own defense without military support from Washington.
"If anyone thinks here ... that the European Union or Europe as a whole can defend itself without the U.S., keep on dreaming," he said. "You can't. We can't. We need each other."
Rutte also explained that a "European pillar [of NATO] is a bit of an empty word," arguing that a European army would generate "a lot of duplication" and could weaken the alliance's cohesion. He believes this would be welcomed by Vladimir Putin by fragmenting the Western security framework.
Rutte stresses U.S. commitment to NATO
The alliance's secretary general's remarks come after Donald Trump recently stated his intention to take over Greenland, sparking tensions between Washington and several European partners. The Republican leader had warned that he could impose new tariffs on European countries that rejected that idea, including France, Germany and the United Kingdom.
However, last week Trump backtracked after talks at the Davos Forum with NATO's secretary general.
Politics
Trump and NATO reach preliminary framework agreement on the future of Greenland
Joaquín Núñez
Rutte recalled Monday that the United States maintains "total commitment" to NATO's collective defense. In addition, he also credited Trump with getting all all alliance countries to increase their defense spending to at least 2%of GDP last year.
"Do you really think that Spain and Italy and Belgium and Canada would have decided to move from 1.5 to 2% ... without Trump. No way," Rutte said.
European defense would require much more than 5%
The alliance's secretary general insisted that for Europe to aspire to an autonomous defense, it would have to more than double its current military spending, something he considers unrealistic in the short term.
"For Europe, if you really want to go it alone … forget that you can ever get there with 5%," Rutte said, alluding to the target set by NATO countries to raise their military investment to 5% of GDP by 2035. "It will be 10%," he exclaimed.
World
Trump announces big meeting over Greenland and EU pledges 'firm' response in Davos
Diane Hernández
Macron will receive the leaders of Denmark and Greenland.
During a working lunch, the French leader will again express France's and Europe's support for Denmark and Greenland, underlining their sovereignty and the protection of their territorial integrity.
According to the French government, the three leaders will exchange views "on the security challenges in the Arctic and on the economic and social development of Greenland, which France and the European Union are ready to accompany."