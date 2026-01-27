Analyst Jorge Bonilla on the situation in Minnesota: 'The handling of Noem and Gregory Bovino have placed Trump in an uncomfortable situation'

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 27 de enero, 2026

On Voz News, journalist Verónica Silveri interviewed political analyst Jorge Bonilla regarding the delicate situation that is currently being experienced both in the city of Minneapolis and in the state of Minnesota. In recent weeks, seperate immigration operations have ended with the death of two people, sparking strong protests. The fallout could harm Donald Trump in the upcoming midterm elections.

"I believe it is prudent to de-escalate at this point with Trump sending Tom Homan to Minnesota, and by putting him in place of Secretary Noem or Corey Lewandowski is the sensible thing to do. [...] Unfortunately the handling of Noem and Bovino have placed Trump in an uncomfortable situation. [... ] Sending Homan, who is a 40-plus year veteran with bipartisan credibility is a move to signal that they are trying to handle the situation," Bonilla said.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.