27 de enero, 2026

President Donald Trump announced the dispatch of Tom Homan, his so-called "border czar," to Minnesota to lead federal immigration enforcement operations in the state, amid growing tension following deadly shootings linked to immigration operations and criticism of the performance of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

"I'm sending Tom Homan to Minnesota tonight. He hasn't been involved in that area, but he knows and appreciates a lot of people there. Tom is tough but fair, and will report directly to me," Trump wrote Monday on his Truth Social network.

The decision comes two days after the death of Alex Pretti a man who was shot by federal agents while being restrained during a DHS operation, a case that has sparked protests and questions about the use of force.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt specified that Homan will be in charge of ICE operations in Minnesota, with the goal of "continuing to arrest the worst illegal alien criminals."

Tom Homan's profile and role

Homan is a veteran of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). During the Barack Obama administration, he led deportations and, in Trump's first term, was acting director of ICE.

In his current position, Homan has acted primarily as spokesman for the immigration offensive, with frequent media appearances and public statements in defense of the administration's policies.

Minnesota has been the scene of protests against ICE, as well as a broad federal deployment known as Operation Metro Surge, which included sending thousands of agents to bolster arrests and immigration operations. Homan's posting comes amid reports of internal tensions with Homeland Security Secretary, who until now had been in charge of operational management along with other top DHS brass.Although Noem publicly celebrated the decision, "it's good news for peace, security and accountability in Minneapolis," she wrote on X, sources cited by U.S. media note that the move could reflect discomfort by the president with the leadership of DHS.has been the scene of protests against ICE, as well as a broad federal deployment known as, which included sending thousands of agents to bolster arrests and immigration operations.

Minnesota, a million-dollar fraud and the Homan presence

Trump also linked the situation in the state to a federal investigation into alleged massive welfare fraud, saying abuses to the system have contributed to the climate of unrest, although those figures are disputed by state authorities.

Homan's role will also allow him to coordinate investigations into alleged kickbacks by charities in Minneapolis with ties to the state's large Somali diaspora, according to Leavitt.

The president further noted in his announcement that the Justice Department and Congress are investigating Congresswoman Illhan Omar, who left Somalia with nothing and reportedly now has a fortune of more than $44 million.

All this is happening while the White House specifies that the head of the Border Patrol, Gregory Bovino, has not been relieved of his duties, as falsely announced by some media outlets in the country.