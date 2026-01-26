Trump lashes out against new lawsuit seeking to block White House ballroom construction

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 25 de enero, 2026

President Donald Trump on Sunday sharply criticized the National Trust for Historic Preservation after the organization formally filed a lawsuit to block construction of a new White House ballroom. The legal dispute between the two sides will go to court later this week, with a hearing scheduled for Thursday. U.S. District Court Judge Richard Leon will decide whether to grant a preliminary injunction that would temporarily halt the project.

In a lengthy post on his official Truth Social account, Trump lashed out at the plaintiffs and even questioned their motivations. "The so-called 'preservationists,' who get their money from the most unusual of places, should not be allowed to stop this desperately needed addition to our GREAT White House, a place that a President has never needed permission to change or enhance, because of the special grounds on which it sits, no matter how big (and important!), that enhancement may be," the president wrote.

Trump also maintained that the project has the backing of top national security authorities and assured that this has not only been reviewed, but also approved at the highest levels. "Additionally, in this instance, it is being done with the design, consent, and approval of the highest levels of the United States Military and Secret Service. The mere bringing of this ridiculous lawsuit has already, unfortunately, exposed this heretofore Top Secret fact," he added.

Endorsements and objections

The president has described the ballroom, which will cost around $400 million, as a "gift" to the American people, noting that private donors, not taxpayer money, will fund it. While many support Trump's action, this aspect of the project has raised questions among some legal and ethics experts, who are concerned about the appropriateness of privately financing White House expansions.

Despite these objections, Trump insisted that the initiative had already overcome all necessary hurdles, including consultations with top military officials and congressional lawmakers. The Republican president also suggested that stopping the project at this point would be unrealistic, given how far along the preparations were."All of the Structural Steel, Windows, Doors, A.C./Heating Equipment, Marble, Stone, Precast Concrete, Bulletproof Windows and Glass, Anti-Drone Roofing, and much more, has been ordered (or is ready to be), and there is no practical or reasonable way to go back. IT IS TOO LATE!" Trump wrote.

At the end of his post, the president accused opponents of acting in bad faith and having waited too long to challenge the project. "Why didn’t these obstructionists and troublemakers bring their baseless lawsuit much earlier? Congress never tried, or wanted, to stop the Ballroom Project! Everyone knew what was taking place at the White House — A great, big, beautiful gift to the United States of America!" he added.