Trump highlights a "very good" phone conversation with Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey

Published by Sabrina Martin 26 de enero, 2026

President Donald Trump took direct action to address the crisis rocking Minneapolis, holding a phone call that he described as "very good" with Mayor Jacob Frey. The contact came as the city grapples with unrest, protests, and growing tension following the death of Alex Jeffrey Pretti during a federal raid.

Trump reported the dialogue via Truth Social, where he stressed that progress is being made and confirmed that border czar Tom Homan will continue talks with local authorities. The presidential intervention marks a clear attempt by the White House to contain the situation.

Federal leadership in the face of local failure

The Trump administration decided to bolster its handling of the crisis by sending Tom Homan to assume a central role in the federal response following Saturday's unrest, when clashes erupted between federal agents and rioters in response to Pretti's death.

Frey acknowledges dialogue, but insists on removing agents

After the call, Mayor Frey publicly confirmed the conversation with Trump and assured that the president agreed that the current situation cannot continue. Frey affirmed that some federal agents will begin to withdraw from the area as of Tuesday, although he insisted that he is seeking the total departure of federal forces. The mayor also announced that he will meet with Homan to discuss next steps.