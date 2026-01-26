Trump calls on Democrats to cooperate with immigration enforcement: 'We're waiting for them to do the right thing, and work with us'

Published by Sabrina Martin 25 de enero, 2026

President Donald Trump this weekend launched a direct public appeal to Democratic governors and mayors to formally cooperate with his administration in enforcing federal immigration laws. The message, posted on his Truth Social account, specifically targeted Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey. However, he extended the call to all Democratic leaders at the state and local levels in the United States.

Trump maintained that the lack of cooperation of these authorities with the federal government has contributed, in his words, to a climate of division, chaos and violence. Faced with this scenario, he stated that the only way to protect U.S. citizens is strict compliance with current immigration law and direct coordination between the different levels of government.

Concrete demands to state and local authorities



In his post, the President outlined a series of actions that state and municipal governments should take immediately. Among them, he demanded that all illegal immigrants with criminal records currently incarcerated in state prisons and jails, as well as those with active arrest warrants or a known criminal history, be turned over to federal authorities for immediate deportation.

Trump also called for state and local law enforcement to agree to transfer all illegal immigrants arrested by local police to federal authorities. He also argued that municipal police should assist federal agencies in locating, arresting and taking into custody illegal immigrants wanted for crimes.