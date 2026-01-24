Trump warns Canada with '100% tariff' if it signs trade deal with China

Published by Carlos Dominguez 24 de enero, 2026

President Donald Trump warned Saturday that he could slap "100% tariffs" on Canadian imports to United States if Canada and China finalize a trade deal, following the announcement of a preliminary agreement between Ottawa and Beijing a few days ago.

On his visit to Beijing last week, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney highlighted a "new strategic partnership" with China, from which emerged a "preliminary but landmark trade agreement" aimed at reducing tariffs.

But this Saturday, Trump warned of severe consequences should that deal come to fruition. "If Governor Carney thinks he is going to make Canada a 'Drop Off Port' for China to send goods and products into the United States, he is sorely mistaken," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"China will eat Canada alive, completely devour it, including the destruction of their businesses, social fabric, and general way of life. If Canada makes a deal with China, it will immediately be hit with a 100% Tariff against all Canadian goods and products coming into the U.S.A.," he warned.