Trump warns Canada with '100% tariff' if it signs trade deal with China
"If Governor Carney thinks he is going to make Canada a 'Drop Off Port' for China to send goods and products into the United States, he is sorely mistaken," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.
President Donald Trump warned Saturday that he could slap "100% tariffs" on Canadian imports to United States if Canada and China finalize a trade deal, following the announcement of a preliminary agreement between Ottawa and Beijing a few days ago.
On his visit to Beijing last week, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney highlighted a "new strategic partnership" with China, from which emerged a "preliminary but landmark trade agreement" aimed at reducing tariffs.
"China will eat Canada alive, completely devour it, including the destruction of their businesses, social fabric, and general way of life. If Canada makes a deal with China, it will immediately be hit with a 100% Tariff against all Canadian goods and products coming into the U.S.A.," he warned.
Canada left out of Peace Council
His words were interpreted as an allusion to Trump's alleged destabilizing influence on the international scene, although Carney did not mention the president.
Trump retorted the next day during his own speech at Davos. Later, he withdrew the invitation he had extended to the Canadian prime minister to join his Peace Council, the body with which the White House seeks to "keep the peace" in Gaza and, potentially, to extend to other global conflicts.
Trump formally introduced it this week at a Peace Council Charter signing ceremony in Davos.