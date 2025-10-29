Who is Elise Stefanik? The woman who could become the first Republican to govern New York after twenty years

Published by Joaquín Núñez 28 de octubre, 2025

Elise Stefanik, the name that worries the Democratic Party of New York. After twenty years of uninterrupted blue rule in the Empire State, the Republican congresswoman is emerging as a real threat heading into the 2026 election. Indeed, even without being officially in the race, she set off alarm bells in the offices of Governor Kathy Hochul after the publication of a Manhattan Institute poll.

According to the poll, Stefanik could defeat both Hochul and Antonio Delgado, the lieutenant governor running against his boss. In fact, he would beat the governor by one percentage point and the vice governor by six.

The current congresswoman and Donald Trump's first choice as ambassador to the United Nations has a profile similar to JD Vance's: articulate in public speaking, a graduate of an Ivy League university, and closely aligned with the MAGA movement. Her political trajectory began in traditional conservatism and led to the America First agenda.

In recent years, she consolidated herself as one of the most influential figures in the Republican Party, thanks to her ability to combine her loyalty to Trump with her own young and disciplined political profile.

Who is Elise Stefanik?

Born in New York in 1984, she grew up in a family with European origins. She graduated from Harvard University, where she earned honors and received an honorable mention for the Women's Leadership Award.

After graduating, she worked at the White House under George W. Bush. There, she took her first steps into the Republican world, where she would continue to grow. Stefanik was part of the Republican platform for the 2012 presidential election and was director of new media for the presidential exploratory committee of former Minnesota governor Tim Pawlenty. Her technical profile also showed her collaborating with various conservative think tanks, including the Foundation for Defense of Democracies and the Foreign Policy Initiative.

While she began to think about entering politics after the September 11 attacks, she realized that dream in 2014, when she was elected to the House of Representatives. At the time, she was the youngest woman to serve in Congress, which immediately raised her profile in Washington, D.C.

"I remember looking at her résumé and background, and I have to say I was skeptical at first. She seemed, on paper, so young. In about 10 minutes, she blew me away," Rep. Ann Wagner said at the time.

From moderate to MAGA movement figurehead

Inside Congress, Stefanik went from being "every Democrat's favorite Republican" to an ardent supporter of President Trump. Although she began her journey on Capitol Hill as a moderate lawmaker, even being part of the Tuesday Group, she gradually gravitated toward the MAGA movement. This took hold after the first impeachment attempt in 2020, during which the congresswoman sharply criticized Democrats for their initiative.

"The facts have never changed. There was no quid pro quo, no bribery, no extortion. President Trump has been completely transparent — releasing the call transcript and cooperating fully. This sham impeachment is nothing more than a partisan attempt to overturn the results of the 2016 election and interfere with the 2020 campaign," she noted in late 2019.

Her eloquence and decisiveness positioned her as a favorite of the president, who, now out of the White House, endorsed her in 2021 to chair the House Republican Conference to replace Liz Cheney. The role led her to become the fourth-ranking Republican in the House leadership.

Biden administration and rise as the face in fighting campus antisemitism

Over the past four years, she has solidified her position within the Republican Party through harsh criticism of policies pushed by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. In addition to her interventions against the withdrawal from Afghanistan and White House education policies, she was noted for her fight against antisemitism on college campuses.

Stefanik had a high-profile appearance at the 2023 hearing on antisemitism, held by the House Education and the Workforce Committee. There, she sharply questioned the presidents of Harvard University, the University of Pennsylvania and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

"It is absolutely shameful that the leaders of America’s most prestigious universities cannot simply say that calling for the genocide of Jews is against their code of conduct. This moral failure will be remembered for generations. (...) When Jewish students are being harassed, spat on, and told to go back to the gas chambers, and the institutions that should protect them stay silent — that silence is complicity," the congresswoman remarked during the hearing.

"That you are the president of a university that ranks lowest when it comes to protecting Jewish students, and you still cannot say clearly that calls for genocide of Jews violate your code of conduct — that speaks volumes," she told Liz Magill, who days later stepped down as president of the University of Pennsylvania.

"We will never resign from President Trump"

During the 2024 election cycle, Stefanik was speculated to be Trump's running mate. She was even among the nine finalists alongside Vance, who was ultimately chosen. In July, she delivered a powerful speech at the Republican National Convention.

"I have been proud to always stand in the breach during the toughest moments for president Trump. From leading the charge against illegal impeachments to standing for election integrity, to unifying house Republicans, to proudly being the first member of Congress to endorse him for reelection," she expressed.

"And as we embark on the difficult path ahead to save America, call upon Galatians six nine, and let us not grow weary of doing good for in due season, we will reap if we do not give up. We, the people, will never give up on president Trump, and we will never give up on the United States of America," the Republican continued.

After Nov. 5, 2024, Stefanik's name was rumored for several positions within the second Trump administration. Finally, she was announced as the new United Nations ambassador. After garnering support from some Democrats such as John Fetterman, the White House withdrew her nomination to protect the slim Republican majority in the House.

New book ahead of possible nomination

Amid much speculation about her candidacy for governor of New York (an official announcement expected in November), Stefanik confirmed that a book would be published by April 2026. "Poisoned Ivies: The Inside Account of the Academic and Moral Rot at America's Elite Universities" will detail her efforts to combat antisemitism on college campuses.

According to The New York Post, the Republican analyzed the rise of Zohran Mamdani and related it to higher education.

"If you look at the rise of an antisemite socialist, Zohran Mamdani, you cannot have that without a direct line from these poisoned Ivy League schools. Leading directly to this moral rot that is currently manifesting in what's playing out in the mayor's race in New York City," Stefanik told the aforementioned media outlet.

Should she pull off the upset and win the New York governorship, the congresswoman will become the first Republican to do so since George Pataki, who left office in 2006.