McDonald's boosts profits with value menus and pop-culture marketing

Published by Carlos Dominguez 7 de mayo, 2026

McDonald's reported a significant growth in earnings on Thursday during the first quarter of 2026, driven by aggressive price promotions and marketing campaigns inspired by pop culture that have succeeded in attracting low-income consumers.

First-quarter earnings were $2 billion, up 6% from the same period the previous year, while revenue climbed 9% to $6.5 billion. Moreover, overall comparable sales rose 3.8%.

"The consumer environment is certainly not getting better and may be getting a little bit worse," CEO Christopher Kempczinski said in a conference call picked up by AFP.

More for less: A value strategy

In April, McDonald's launched a "menu for less than $3," promising at least 10 individual products at that reduced price. This is in addition to options such as the "McDouble Meal Deal" for $5.

"You need to have a meal deal to be able to drum up interests and anticipation around some of our entrees," Kempczinski said. "But you also need affordable pricing for people who are a little more stressed about the affordability issue and are looking for 'what can I get for $3 or less'."

Executives noted that recent marketing campaigns tied to the Super Mario Galaxy and K-Pop Demon Hunters movies, along with nostalgia-targeted initiatives, have been drivers of consumer engagement and increased sales.