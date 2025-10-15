Stefanik, Cotton urge Bessent to open funding probe on Council on American-Islamic Relations

Published by Misty Severi 15 de octubre, 2025

House Republican Leadership Chairwoman Elise Stefanik on Tuesday urged Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to open a probe into funding for the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) to ensure it is not funded by Hamas or other terrorist organizations.

Stefanik and Senate Republican Conference Chair Tom Cotton urged the investigation in a joint letter, accusing CAIR 's executive director of previously leading the Islamic Association for Palestine, which they claimed authorities have identified as a propaganda front for Hamas.

The Republicans also claimed CAIR's leadership attended a Philadelphia meeting of the Muslim Brotherhood Palestine Committee in 1993 where members discussed supporting Hamas, despite its label as a foreign terrorist organization.

"These foundational connections, coupled with CAIR's conduct following the October 7, 2023 terrorist attacks, merit renewed scrutiny," the lawmakers wrote. "CAIR has focused its efforts on supporting anti-Israel campus protests. While peaceful protest is protected, many of these demonstrations have led to incidents of antisemitic harassment and violence."

The lawmakers also claimed that the organization has supported anti-Israel protest leaders and recently settled a lawsuit that would have forced it to reveal its funding sources.

"This pattern of historic ties to Hamas, recent public rhetoric aligned with Hamas narratives, and support for radical activism, raises serious questions about whether CAIR's support for Hamas amounts to material support for terrorism," the pair noted.

"We urge the department to immediately investigate whether CAIR maintains financial links to Hamas that constitute violation of U.S. sanctions on Hamas and ensure that none of its assets are being used to advance the objectives of Hamas," they added.

