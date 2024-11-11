Trump nominates Elise Stefanik as ambassador to the UN

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 11 de noviembre, 2024

After sweeping the November 5 election, Donald Trump is beginning to shape his administration. Having ruled out Nikki Haley and Mike Pompeo and appointed Susie Wiles and Tom Homan as chief of staff and top border czar, respectively, Trump has named Elise Stefanik as the next U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations (UN) after she accepted his offer.

"I am honored to nominate Chairwoman Elise Stefanik to serve in my Cabinet as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. Elise is an incredibly strong, tough, and smart America First fighter," Trump said in statements to the New York Post.

Stefanik, who currently represents New York's 21st district in Congress, also confirmed that she will become the voice of the United States at the UN Assembly, "I am truly honored to earn President Trump’s nomination to serve in his Cabinet as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations." She will succeed Linda Thomas-Greenfield in a position that, at the time, was also held by other familiar faces such as Haley.

Critical of the UN for its stance on the Middle East conflict

Despite not having experience in the international arena, Stefanik has focused her efforts on global issues, such as ongoing conflicts. Specifically, she has paid attention to the current war in the Middle East—one that was ignited by the terrorist group Hamas, which launched attacks against Israel on October 7.

The New York representative has been highly critical of the UN's stance on the conflict and of the widespread anti-Semitism in many parts of the world. She has gone as far as calling for a review of U.S. funding to the UN due to its role in the war.

Stefanik said "The work ahead is immense as we see antisemitism skyrocketing coupled with four years of catastrophically weak U.S. leadership that significantly weakened our national security and diminished our standing in the eyes of both allies and adversaries."

In recent days, and more so after Trump's election victory, Stefanik has placed special emphasis on talking about the conflict in the Middle East and how the new administration will react to its enemies.

Following Stefanik's appointment as the new ambassador to the UN, New York Governor Kathy Hochul will have to call a special election to fill her seat in the House of Representatives. The Republican candidate for the position will be selected by the county chairs from the district Stefanik represented.