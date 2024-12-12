Fetterman makes more nods to Trump: Truth Social debut, Stefanik endorsement, Hegseth meeting

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 11 de diciembre, 2024

Sen. John Fetterman continues in his quest to anger fellow Democrats. The Pennsylvania senator, who recently criticized Nancy Pelosi harshly and made a few nods towards Donald Trump, came back with a series of statements that have surely angered more than one Democrat. As a matter of fact, he agreed to meet with Pete Hegseth, publicly endorsed Elise Stefanik as ambassador to the United Nations and joined Truth Social with his first post calling for a pardon of Trump over the Manhattan business records falsification case.

Fetterman, who was elected in 2022 after defeating Mehmet Oz in the midterm elections, joined Truth Social on the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 11 and wrote a first post with a rather blunt request.

"I think that it’s undeniable that the case against Hunter Biden was really politically motivated, but I also think it’s true that the trial in New York for Trump was political as well, too" the senator wrote.

"In both cases, I think a pardon is appropriate and I really think, collectively, that America’s confidence in these types of institutions have been damaged by these kinds of cases, and we cannot allow these types of institutions to be weaponized against our political opponents," he added.

As for the possibilities of a pardon for Trump in this case, the one who has the power to do so is the governor of the state of New York, Kathy Hochul.

"I was always a resounding yes for Elise Stefanik"

Hours after posting on Truth Social, he went on X to endorse Congresswoman Stefanik's nomination to be the new ambassador to the United Nations.

"Always was a hard YES for Elise Stefanik but it was a pleasure to have a conversation. I support defunding UNRWA for its documented Hamas infiltration and fully look forward to her holding the UN accountable for its endemic antisemitism and blatant anti-Israel views," he wrote.

Fetterman had also already endorsed Marco Rubio for secretary of state and partially endorsed longtime rival Mehmet Oz to run the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

Fetterman agreed to meet with Pete Hegseth

Finally, Fetterman became the first Democratic senator to agree to meet with Pete Hegseth, Trump's nominee to head the Department of Defense.

Hegseth is one of the president-elect's most resisted nominees and has been holding near-regular meetings on Capitol Hill to smooth the path to his confirmation.

"He could theoretically become the head of the Defense Department. I've discovered in my time in D.C. that that's important. And, ‘Are you having a conversation with someone?’ I don’t know why that’s shocking. I mean I'm waiting. And I'm looking forward to having an opportunity to have a conversation," noted the Democrat, who will meet with Trump's nominee on Thursday.

Hegseth recently met with Joni Ernst (R-IA) and Susan Collins (R-ME), who could be a swing vote for his nomination and is the next chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

He also scheduled congressional meetings with Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Mike Crapo (R-ID), Todd Young (R-IN), Josh Hawley (R-MO) and incoming Tim Sheehy (R-MT).