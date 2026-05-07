Trump calls for charging Top House Democrat Hakeem Jeffries with 'inciting violence'

Published by Ben Whedon 7 de mayo, 2026

President Donald Trump on Thursday called for charging House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries with "inciting violence" over his calls for "maximum warfare" against Republicans.

"This lunatic, Hakeem 'Low IQ' Jeffries, should be charged with INCITING VIOLENCE! The Radical Left Democrats actually want to Destroy our Country," he posted on Truth Social. Accompanying Trump's remarks were two images.

One depicted Jeffries next to a "maximum warfare" poster, while the other showed security footage from the assassination attempt on Trump at the White House Correspondent's Association dinner.

As of press time, no evidence has directly linked Jeffries's remarks to the alleged actions of suspect Cole Allen, whom authorities have charged with attempting to assassinate Trump.

Nevertheless, Republicans have, for years, insisted that Democratic rhetoric directed towards Republicans has prompted violent outbursts from the radical left.

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