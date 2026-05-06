Trump sweeps Indiana after most of his candidates win in early Republican races

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 6 de mayo, 2026

Republican primary voters in Indiana delivered a clear verdict Tuesday after voting in favor of candidates backed by President Donald Trump as a form of punishment against state senators who broke with him over congressional redistricting. Election results showed that at least five Republican incumbents lost their seats to challengers backed by the Republican leader, while another candidate backed by the former president claimed victory in a race for an open seat.

Governor Mike Braun, who joined Trump in endorsing the challengers, celebrated the results with a post on his X account, in which he wrote: "Historic night for Indiana as Republicans aligned with me and President Trump to nominate great conservatives in America First. I look forward to winning hard in November and serving the people of Indiana with this team in the state legislature!" For her part, State Representative Michelle Davis, who was another Trump-backed challenger who emerged victorious, celebrated the win and thanked the endorsement in a statement in which she said, "I want to thank President Donald Trump for his support. I am proud to stand with him fighting for common sense policies that protect our freedoms and put Americans and Indiana residents first."

Tough loss for Republicans who broke with Trump

In southwestern Indiana, Trump-backed candidate Jeff Ellington won a race for an open seat, reinforcing the overall trend. The conservative leader argued at a press conference that the results were more reflective of voters' priorities than the influence of a single political figure, adding, "I think President Trump does have influence, but, really, I think it's all about what voters want, and this shows that they want change and small communities to be heard. They want job creation, they want investment and they want their taxes lowered while making government more efficient."

Among those defeated were Travis Holdman, of Markle; Jim Buck, of Kokomo; Linda Rogers, of Granger; Dan Dernulc, of Highland; and Greg Walker, of Columbus. Preliminary figures revealed that their rivals garnered at least 60% of the vote. Meanwhile, races involving Senators Spencer Deery and Rick Niemeyer remained too close to declare a winner Tuesday night.

The primaries were marked by an unprecedented surge in spending. Following Trump's endorsement of multiple challengers, outside groups poured about $13.5 million into the contests, up dramatically from about $250,000 spent in the previous cycle. The Republican leader also weighed in during Election Day, lashing out at incumbents who opposed reapportionment. "Good luck to those Great Indiana Senate Candidates who are running against people who couldn’t care less about our Country, or about keeping the Majority in Congress. There are eight Great Patriots running against long seated RINOS — Let’s see how those RINOS do tonight!" wrote Trump on his Truth Social account.