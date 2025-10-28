Indiana governor calls a special session to redraw the electoral map: He could add a new Republican seat

Published by Joaquín Núñez 27 de octubre, 2025

Indiana Gov. Mike Braun called a special legislative session to address changes to the electoral map ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. The Republican and Donald Trump ally assured that the initiative seeks to "guarantee" a "fair" representation of its citizens in Washington, D.C.

Should the Indiana Legislature approve a map with new Republican-leaning House districts, which must be signed into law by Governor Braun, it would become the fourth state to redraw its map. The other two are Texas, Missouri and North Carolina.

"I am calling a special legislative session to protect Hoosiers from efforts in other states that seek to diminish their voice in Washington and ensure their representation in Congress is fair," the governor said in a statement released Monday.

"I am also asking the legislature to conform Indiana's tax code with new federal tax provisions to ensure stability and certainty for taxpayers and tax preparers for 2026 filings," he added.

Currently, Indiana has nine representatives in the House, seven Republicans and two Democrats. The new map is expected to target the third district, currently held by Democrat Frank Mrvan. His district covers much of the northwestern part of the state, on the Michigan border.

The special session is scheduled for Nov. 3. According to Indiana law, it may not extend beyond 30 session days or 40 calendar days. As reported by Politico, Indiana state senators have been in contact with the White House about the possibility of redrawing the electoral map.

In turn, CNN noted that both President Trump and Vice President JD Vance have met with Indiana legislative leaders in recent months to push for a new legislative map.

Republicans have sizable majorities in both state houses, so Democrats will not be able to try to stop this special session by refusing to attend, as they did in Texas.